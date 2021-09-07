In a shocking development, India opener Shikhar Dhawan has separated ways from his wife Ayesha Mukherjee after almost 9 years of marriage. Often hailed as one of the most adorable couples in the cricketing fraternity, Dhawan and Ayesha appeared to be a match made in heaven right from the very start. But after complimenting each other perfectly over the years, Dhawan and Ayesha decided to chew the bitter pill of divorce.

The 46-year-old Ayesha took to Instagram on Monday (September 6) and broke the news to the world about her separation with star India batsman. She confirmed about the divorce in a lengthy post, stating: “I THOUGHT DIVORCE WAS A DIRTY WORD UNTIL I BECAME A 2 TIME DIVORCEE.”

“Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this firsthand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo fu@kn scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time.”

Ayesha Mukherjee was married to an Australian businessman in the past. With him, she had welcomed their first child in 2000 and named her Aliyah. And she gave birth to another daughter named Rhea in 2005.

“I felt as if I had let everyone down and even felt selfish. I felt that I was letting my parents down, I felt that I was letting my children down and even to some extent I felt as if I was letting God down. Divorce was such a dirty word.”

“So now imagine, I have to go through it a second time. Woooahhhhhh. That is terrifying. Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary. All the feelings I felt when I went through it the first time came flooding in. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100. What does this mean for me? How does this define me and my relationship to marriage?,” she further added.

It will be hard to believe but Shikhar and Ayesha found each other through the power of the internet. Dhawan was scrolling through his Facebook feed when he stumbled upon Aesha’s pictures. It later turned out that Harbhajan Singh was a mutual friend between Shikhar and Ayesha on Facebook.

“Well, once I went through the necessary actions and emotions of what had happened I was able to sit with myself and see that I was fine, I was actually doing great, even noticed my fear had totally disappeared. The remarkable thing is I actually felt much more empowered. I realised my fear and the meaning I gave to the word divorce was my own doing”, the Australia-based Aesha further wrote in her Insta post.

Dhawan and Aesha had tied the knot in 2012. The couple were blessed with a baby boy Zoravar in 2014.

Meanwhile, talking about Dhawan’s professional career, the stylish left-hander will now be seen in action in the second phase of IPL 2021, slated to be held in UAE from September 19 to October 15.

In July, Dhawan led India’s white-ball team during the tour to Sri Lanka in July.