Shimron Hetmyer Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup After Missing Flight

New Delhi: Left-hand batter Shimron Hetmyer has been replaced in West Indies’ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad after missing his flight to Australia. Shamarh Brooks replaces Hetmyer in the squad, with Cricket West Indies (CWI) informing the ICC on Monday.

Hetmyer missed his re-scheduled flight to Australia, which had been changed from Saturday 1 October at his request, due to family reasons.

A flight was found two days later from Guyana and via New York, though on the morning of the flight Hetmyer informed West Indies Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams that he would not be able to reach the airport in time.

Adams says Hetmyer was aware of the consequences of missing the flight.

“It was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team’s ability to prepare for this extremely important global event,” Adams said.

Hetmyer’s replacement Brooks is no stranger to the West Indies team, playing for the side in all three international formats, including 11 T20Is, all in the last 12 months. Brooks will fly out later this week but will not feature in the two-match T20I series against Australia. He will instead join the World Cup squad directly in Melbourne, where Nicholas Pooran’s team will start their campaign in the qualifying round.

West Indies are drawn in Group B of the First Round at the T20 World Cup and face matches against Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland before a possible place in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. West Indies open on October 17 against Scotland.

(ICC)