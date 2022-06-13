Shirtless Virat Kohli Sets Twitter On Fire With Steamy Pic From Maldives: Watch Pics

New Delhi: Team India is currently taking on South Africa in a five-match T20I series. The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) has rested senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah from the series. Rishabh Pant was named the skipper of the team after KL Rahul was ruled out of the series due to injury.

Utilizing the much-needed break after a hectic season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli is enjoying a beach vacation. The former India skipper on June 12 shared a picture of himself getting relaxed at a beach. Kohli was sitting shirtless, looking at the waves with immense concentration.

Virat Kohli has been going through an extended lean patch. His career has been on a steady downtrend in the last couple of years. Even in the recently concluded IPL 2022, Virat Kohli failed to make an impact and scored just above 300 runs in the season. He also bagged three ducks in the season, which is hard to believe given the caliber of the batter.

Amidst this lean patch and the pressure of not scoring a century since 2019, there have been calls for Virat Kohli to take a small break from cricket, refresh and come back stronger. With an important tour of England and T20 World Cup 2022 in line, an in-form Virat Kohli is a must for team India.

Meanwhile, in the absence of Virat Kohli and other senior players, the Men in Blue have struggled against South Africa in the series so far. The Rishabh Pant-led side is trailing 2-0 in the series after losing two back-to-back games. They failed to defend 211 in the first T20I and then lost the second T20I by four wickets after managing just 149-6 in their quota of overs in Cuttack. The team needs to win their remaining three games to win the series.