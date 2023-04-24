Shivam Dube Equals MS Dhoni’s Record During CSK’s IPL 2023 Match Against Kolkata Knight Riders

CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube was on fire against KKR in Match No. 33 of IPL 2023 on Sunday and during his 50-run innings, he equaled MS Dhoni's record.

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings were up against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 33 of the IPL 2023 on Sunday (April 23). In a high-scoring thriller played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, CSK batted first and posted a record total of 235 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets, and then, in reply, restricted the Nitish Rana-led side to 186 for 8 to seal the deal by 49 runs. With a big win over Kolkata at the iconic venue, CSK reached the No. 1 position in the IPL 2023 points table.

For the Men in Yellow, opening batter Devon Conway, No. 3 Ajinkya Rahane, and all-rounder Shivam Dube scored fifties. While Conway equaled Faf du Plessis record of hitting four back-to-back fifties for CSK during his 40-ball 56, Rahane batted at a strike rate of 244.83 and remained unbeaten on 71 runs from 29 balls. Whereas Dube, who joined CSK last year in mega auctions, made 50 runs from 21 balls. During his short but entertaining innings, Dube created history by equaling MS Dhoni's record of scoring fifty in 20 balls for CSK. It was the joint-third fastest fifty in IPL history by a CSK batter and certainly a big achievement for the young left-handed batter, who has time and again impressed with his knocks in the IPL ever since he joined CSK.

The record for scoring the fastest fifty for CSK in the IPL is held by former middle-order batter Suresh Raina, who achieved the feat in just 16 balls. Whereas Moeen Ali and Ajinkya Rahane are second on the list for 19-ball fifties, followed by Dhoni, Rayudu, and Dube.

During his stay at the crease, the Mumbai-based all-rounder hit two fours and five sixes and helped CSK post a record total. The 235 runs that CSK posted on Sunday were the highest ever score by any team at the iconic venue in IPL history.