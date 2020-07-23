Shoaib Akhtar Blames BCCI For T20 WC Postponement to Fit in IPL

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has blamed the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) for the postponement of the T20 World Cup. He feels ICC took that decision to fit in the T20 League which according to him is unfair. Akhtar feels BCCI has influenced ICC’s decision and is crying foul over it.

“Asia Cup could have definitely happened, it would have been a great chance for India and Pakistan to play against each other. There are many reasons behind this. I don’t want to get into that,” Akhtar said while speaking to Geo Cricket on YouTube.

“T20 World Cup could have also happened, but I had already said earlier that they won’t let it happen. IPL should not be damaged, let the World Cup go to hell,” Akhtar said.

Citing the example of the 2008 ‘Monkeygate’ fiasco, Akhtar said back then the person who used the term was spare.

“Sometimes they get easy wickets in Melbourne, at times someone calls another person a monkey but gets saved, the talk goes to boycotting the series. I am asking the Australians, where are their ethics?” Akhtar said.

“They (BCCI) said to end the series and they (Australian Board) said no such incident happened. Are these your moral grounds, did you not get the sounds on the mic,” Akhtar added.