Rawalpindi: England shattered multiple records in the first Test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi as they raced to 506-4 on the opening day of the Test, with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope and Harry Brook scoring centuries. The Pakistan bowlers were hammered as England brought the baz-ball to full effect, scoring at a run rate of over 6 runs per over.

Pakistan team was severely trolled for their miserable show on the first day, as many people blamed the pitch for being too placid. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also trolled Pakistan and said that England hammered Pakistan when most of the players were not fully fit, adding that he can’t imagine what they would have done had they been at peak fitness. Notably, almost half of the England players were down with a viral infection ahead of the Pindi Test.

Akhtar also said that Pakistan pacers are T20 bowlers and it will take time for them to learn the art of bowling in Tests.

“Kharab tabiyat pay hamara yeh haal kia hai England k players nay. Yeh theek hotay toh kya kertay (They did this when they were not fully fit. Had they been fit, I wonder what would have happenned),” Akhtar wrote in a tweet.

“Nothing against the fast bowlers. They are T20 fast bowlers. They will need time to become Test fast bowlers,” said Akhtar in a video uploaded alongside.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have made a comeback of sorts on Day 2 of the Test as they picked up the wickets of Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook early in the day. England are 598-7 at the time of writing and have maintained a firm grip on the game.