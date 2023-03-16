Shoaib Akhtar Comes Up With Alternative Asia Cup Host Amidst Clash Between BCCI And PCB

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has come up with a solution to the ongoing clash between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the hosting rights of the Asia Cup 2023.

Shoaib Akhtar said that he wants the Asia Cup 2023 tournament to be held in Sri Lanka at the home of defending Champions if not in Pakistan. Akhtar who is currently playing in the Legends League Cricket Masters in Qatar, also wants that India and Pakistan play in the finals of the Asia Cup and World Cup. Apart from Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan also have the hosting rights for the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, as things are going that might be in jeopardy too.

"I want Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Pakistan if not Pakistan then Sri Lanka. I want to see India and Pakistan play the final in Asia Cup and World Cup. Nothing else should happen in world cricket just India and Pakistan finals," Shoaib Akhtar told ANI.

Since Pakistan was awarded the hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup, there has been speculation that India will withdraw its name from the tournament. In October 2022, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed that India won't travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. The new venue will be decided in the second round of the Executive Board meeting of ACC members in the month of March.

Team India last played against Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which India won by four wickets.

(inputs from ANI)