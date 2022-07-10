‘Usse Jyda Tez To Mai Apne YouTube Videos Me Fekta Hu’- Shoaib Akhtar Gives Hilarious Reply On Comparison With Umran Malik

New Delhi: Umran Malik has impressed everyone with his pace ever since his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He had a wonderful IPL season in 2022, which also got him a place in the Indian cricket team. The Indian pacer made his debut against the Ireland cricket team in the recently concluded T20I series where India registered comfortable victories to clinch the series. Umran Malik bowled with a good pace in the international match against Ireland as well and drew some comparison with former Pakistan’s fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar who has now given a hilarious reply on it in a video on his youtube channel.

Many experts and fans feel that the 22-year-old Indian pacer could break Shoaib Akhtar’s record of the fastest delivery in the history of cricket. Shoaib Akhtar bowled the fastest delivery in international cricket, 161.3 kph (100.23 mph), against England in the ICC World Cup match in 2003.

He was bowling against England’s batsman Nick Knight. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ continuously bowled over 150kph in the over. The remaining five balls of the over clocked 153.3 kph, 158.4 kph, 158.5 kph, 157.4 kph and 159.5 kph, respectively. It will be interesting to see whether Umran Malik would be able to break Akhtar’s record or not, but going through the former Pakistani fast bowler’s comment, it seems like he doesn’t agree with the point of view of fans and experts on this matter.

“Usse jyda tez to Mai Apne YouTube videos me fekta hu (I bowl faster than him in my youtube videos)”, said Shoaib Akhtar on comparison with India’s Umran Malik.

Umran Malik made his India debut in the first T20I against Ireland. He was named in the team for the five-match T20I series against South Africa but didn’t get a chance to show his skills. He is playing in the third T2OI match against England and will look to register a top performance.