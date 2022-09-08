Sharjah: Naseem Shah slammed two sixes off the first two balls of the final over as Pakistan reached the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after defeating Afghanistan by 1 wicket. After the match, disappointed Afghanistan fans were seen breaking chairs and assaulting Pakistan fans at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar also got involved in a Twitter spat with the former chief executive Shafiq Stanikzai over the incident.

“This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit. @ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport,” tweeted Shoaib Akhtar after the incident.

Shafiq Stanikzai also replied to Shoaib Akhtar’s tweet and said, “You can’t control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents happened in the world of cricket multiple, you should go ask Kabir Khan, Inzimam Bhai and @iRashidLatif68 how we treated them. Am giving you an advice next time baat ko nation pe Mat lena.”

Pakistan cricketers, however, got out of the stadium safely and will look to win the Asia Cup trophy. Afghanistan were pretty close to sealing a win with an impressive bowling performance, but unlikely hero Naseem snatched victory for Pakistan from the jaws of defeat. India and Afghanistan are out of the tournament after Pakistan’s win on Wednesday.