<strong>Rawalpindi:</strong> No doubt Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi have a massive fanbase across the globe. The ex-Pakistan cricketers have shared the dressing-room with each other for the most part of their playing days. Now, Akhtar is spilling beans on what he feels about Afridi. <p></p> <p></p>In a clip shared recently, Akhtar points out problems he has with Afridi. It is hilarious and a treat for fans as Akhtar asks ''who is more famous?'' and also states that he has an issue because Afridi is better looking than him. <p></p> <p></p>"The only problem I have with Shahid is that he is better looking than. And then, another problem that I have is that he hits the ball further than I do. Basically, the problem is that he is more famous than I am," said Akhtar as he could not control his laughter. <p></p> <p></p>The ex-speed merchant also stated that he has a problem with Afridi as the latter has more hair. "Another problem, the biggest, I have with him is that he has more hair than I do. That's what I told his brother in the flight the other day that he has more hair than me and he is far better-looking than I am," Akhtar said. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Do you agree with what i am saying about Boom Boom <a href="https://twitter.com/SAfridiOfficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SAfridiOfficial</a> ? <a href="https://t.co/lEGYfeXhIQ">pic.twitter.com/lEGYfeXhIQ</a></p> <p></p> Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) <a href="https://twitter.com/shoaib100mph/status/1460570177213550592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 16, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Recently, Akhtar hailed Babar Azam and his boys for putting up a good show in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan made it to the semi-final and lost a game they should have won. Also for the first-time ever, Pakistan beat India in a World Cup game.