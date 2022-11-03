Shoaib Akhtar Makes A Divine Statement About Virat Kohli’s Stellar Run In T20 World Cup

Adelaide: Team India has taken a massive step forward towards a berth in the semis after defeating Bangladesh in a crucial Super 12 game by five runs at Adelaide Oval. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli whacked half-centuries as India posted a daunting total of 184/6 in their quota of overs.

Virat Kohli was in the limelight ahead of the match due to his staggering record at the Adelaide Oval. The fans were expecting fireworks from Virat Kohli and he didn’t disappoint. Kohli put on a show and scored 66 off 44 balls to help India post a massive total.

Bangladesh got off to a blazing start in the chase with Litton Das scoring a fiery fifty. However, tides turned when Bangladesh lost Litton Das soon after the rain break. India eventually won the match by five runs.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was mighty impressed by team India and lauded the team for their effort. Akhtar was also all praise for Virat Kohli and said that this tournament was organized so that Virat Kohli can come back to form.

“This T20 World Cup is all about Virat Kohli. Today also, he made 64 runs and India made 184. If God wills it, then it happens. He was down for about three years and now he’s the top-scorer of this T20 World Cup. The World Cup is being played for him only. I’m sure of this now. I’m also sure that he will continue his stellar run of form and score even more runs in the coming days for India. Having said that, I think India played really well and deserved to win today,” said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

“They could’ve put the match in jeopardy but they did not do that. India has done really well. Pakistan was praying for India to lose the game somehow. Pakistan’s match against South Africa will be a tough one. It’s going to be one hell of a game. It’s not going to be easy for Pakistan,” Akhtar added.

Akhtar also opened up on Virat Kohli’s hotel room controversy and said that fans should stay away from stuff that interfere in cricketer’s private life.

“I think Virat Kohli has been amazing and brilliant. Plus, his video that came out yesterday regarding his hotel room. We also stay in hotels all the time, so I request the staff and fans not to make such videos. You invade his personal life, showing his personal stuff on the video. Some people are staying with their wife and kids. But I was happy to see that he is very tidy. Everything is arranged properly. That goes to show the mannerism of the man,” said Akhtar.