Mumbai: Faf Du Plessis took over as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after Virat Kohli decided to step as the leader. With a lot of expectations riding on his shoulders, Faf joined RCB at Rs 7 Cr. Ahead of RCB’s big game against Rajasthan Royals, ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar made a massive comment on the new RCB captain. Being brutally honest, Akhtar said that he did not find anything in Faf’s style of captaincy.

Akhtar while speaking on Sportskeeda, said: “Virat has quit leadership and Du Plessis has taken over, so he will lead in his own way. I am not a huge fan of Faf du Plessis because I don’t see anything (special) in his captaincy.”