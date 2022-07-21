Shoaib Akhtar Praises Hardik Pandya, Says He Has Potential To Become One Of The Best In The World

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has performed really well in recent times. He suffered a horrific injury in his career which dented his performance for a long time but now he looks fully fit and has been performing to his full potential. Hardik Pandya was terrific in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as he took Gujarat Titans to a title win under his captaincy. He also played an important role in India’s recent win against England in T20I and ODI series against England. All these performances impressed former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar a lot and he stated that the Indian player has the potential to become one of the best all-rounders in the world.

“He completes the team’s balance. He got a good jolt, staying out of the team for about two years because of his fitness. He was casual about his life and is now better. He looks more focused and seems to be enjoying his life on the field. Don’t enjoy too much off the field because he is a very rare talent,” Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Shoaib Akhtar remarked, “He is a great fielder and a great fast bowler, a great addition to the pace battery. In the latter overs where a lot of bowlers struggle, he performs and he managed to outshine the rest of the bowlers. India is huge and becoming a star of such a big country is a great responsibility. I am sure he will understand his responsibility and will focus on his game. He will get all kinds of fame, money and respect so just stay focused Hardik Pandya.”

“He is obviously a great batter. He has got so many compact shots and he plays deliveries late. So I am sure that he will become one of the best all-rounders in the world. Just stay focussed,” he concluded.

Hardik Pandya will not feature in the upcoming series against the West Indies. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side and will look to win the series.