Following the suspension of IPL 2021 amid the Covid-19 crisis in India, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has reacted to the development on Tuesday. In a video post, Akhtar claimed that he saw it coming and had made suggestions a couple of weeks back. He reckoned there is nothing more than saving human lives in the present situation. <p></p> <p></p>He captioned the post as: "IPL canceled. I saw it coming &amp; suggested that two weeks ago. Nothing more important than saving human lives during current covid crisis in India." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">IPL canceled. I saw it coming &amp; suggested that two weeks ago. Nothing more important than saving human lives during current covid crisis in India. <p></p> <p></p>Full video: <a href="https://t.co/pl0sRdIcSU">https://t.co/pl0sRdIcSU</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ipl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ipl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianPremierLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndianPremierLeague</a> <a href="https://t.co/MRrzacKuNX">pic.twitter.com/MRrzacKuNX</a></p> <p></p> Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) <a href="https://twitter.com/shoaib100mph/status/1389687201282281475?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>With the IPL now suspended, BCCI will look for a suitable window to conduct the remaining 31 matches. <p></p> <p></p>According to a report in Cricbuzz, a franchise official said, "A September window is being considered. By then the England-India series would be over and the foreign player would be ready for the T20 World Cup. That small window is being explored." <p></p> <p></p>The chairman of the IPL, Brijesh Patel didn't rule out the possibility while adding, "Now we have to look for a window. If we get one, we will explore holding it. We'll have to see if it is possible in September. We need to examine the plans of the ICC and other boards." <p></p> <p></p>Things went from bad to worse when it was found that the bio-bubble was breached and that resulted in players contracting the novel virus. The BCCI was left with no other option but to call it off for the time being. <p></p> <p></p>India is currently reeling under the second wave of Covid-19. On Tuesday, India registered more than 3.5 lakh cases.