Rawalpindi: England is set to compete against Pakistan in a three-match test series for the first time in 17 years on Pakistani soil. The last time an English team toured Pakistan for a test series was back in 2005 under the leadership of former English skipper Michael Vaughan. England lost that series by 2-0 and Shoaib Akhtar had an impressive contest as he grabbed 17 wickets across three test matches.

Shoaib Akhtar recalled his heated interaction with English star all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. The English all-rounder made a remark on Akhtar following the ICC Super Series in 2005. Flintoff said “looked like Tarzan but bowled like Jane,” about Shoaib Akhtar.

Akhtar had his revenge in the test series as he dismissed Flinoff thrice in the series. Akhtar recalled and said “I was on the edge of my sofa wondering whether I was going to be selected for the series or not. Once I was, then my main motivation was Freddie Flintoff.”

Akhtar further talked about his conversation with Flintoff during the test matches and said “I got Freddie on my radar and I just started bowling bouncers. He was uncomfortable, I got him out and said to him: ‘How do I look Mr Flintoff, like Tarzan or Jane?'”

“He said: ‘Forgive me Shoaib. You are two different people in a span of three weeks. You were unfit and down in the mouth and now you are totally different. What happened?’ I said: ‘A lot of painkillers and even more heart’,” Akhtar added.