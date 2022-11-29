<strong>Rawalpindi: </strong>England is set to compete against Pakistan in a three-match test series for the first time in 17 years on Pakistani soil. The last time an English team toured Pakistan for a test series was back in 2005 under the leadership of former English skipper Michael Vaughan. England lost that series by 2-0 and Shoaib Akhtar had an impressive contest as he grabbed 17 wickets across three test matches. <p></p> <p></p>Shoaib Akhtar recalled his heated interaction with English star all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. The English all-rounder made a remark on Akhtar following the ICC Super Series in 2005. Flintoff said "looked like Tarzan but bowled like Jane," about Shoaib Akhtar. <p></p> <p></p>Akhtar had his revenge in the test series as he dismissed Flinoff thrice in the series. Akhtar recalled and said "I was on the edge of my sofa wondering whether I was going to be selected for the series or not. Once I was, then my main motivation was Freddie Flintoff." <p></p> <p></p>Akhtar further talked about his conversation with Flintoff during the test matches and said "I got Freddie on my radar and I just started bowling bouncers. He was uncomfortable, I got him out and said to him: 'How do I look Mr Flintoff, like Tarzan or Jane?'" <p></p> <p></p>"He said: 'Forgive me Shoaib. You are two different people in a span of three weeks. You were unfit and down in the mouth and now you are totally different. What happened?' I said: 'A lot of painkillers and even more heart'," Akhtar added.