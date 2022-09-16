New Delhi: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar slammed the selectors for the squad that they picked for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to be held in Australia in the month of October and looked particularly unhappy with the selection of Iftikhar Ahmed, whom he referred to as ‘Misbah Part 2’, adding that most of the Pakistani batters would be exposed in the conditions in Australia.

“Your favourite and my favourite. I am not getting personal. I am talking about what is in your heart. Iftikhar (Ahmed) – Misbah Part 2. We already had (Mohammad) Rizwan and now we have Iftikhar…If you have selected a side like this and you wish to go to the World Cup like this in Australia…There if the ball moves even a little bit, like in Dubai it happened and nobody had a clue…Made Bhuvneshwar Kumar look like Malcolm Marshall…,” said Akhtar in a video uploaded on social media.

The former Pakistan fast bowler captioned the video as, “Aap sab kay dil ki awaz (Just like the way everyone wanted), Iftikhar remains in the team, so does Khushdil. Wah selector sb, kya selection ki hai. This will be exposed badly in Australia.”

Aap sab kay dil ki awaz, Iftikhar remains in the team, so does Khushdil. Wah selector sb, kya selection ki hai. This will be exposed badly in Australia. Full video: https://t.co/TIPrWgnj8Z pic.twitter.com/oKvWIBfTKq Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 16, 2022

Pakistan announced their 15-member T20 World Cup 2022 squad on Thursday, September 15 2022. Babar Azam will lead the team on expected lines while the selectors opted to leave out left-hander Fakhar Zaman from the main squad but kept him in the reserves along with Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan Team For the T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir