Shoaib Akhtar Reveals What Babar Azam Has Learned From Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Shoaib Akhtar praised Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam after a remarkable century against England in the second T20I game of the seven-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Pakistani batter scored 110 not out and forged an unbeaten partnership with Mohammad Rizwan who scored 88 not out in the match.

The win of Pakistan in the second match levelled the series at 1-1 and both the teams will look to win the next match. After the important victory, Shoaib Akhtar revealed what Babar Azam has learned from former Indian captain Virat Kohli. He compared his style of chasing the big totals to the star Indian batter.

“Virat Kohli was chase master, Babar Azam has mastered that art,” said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

England scored a total of 199 runs in 20 overs and the hosts chased the target without losing a wicket in just 19.3 overs. Shoaib Akhtar said, “This is what Pakistan requires the run and strike rates.”

He added, “Both the openers, especially Babar Azam. He showed once again, why is no 1 player of the world. When he scores quickly, he makes life easier for Rizwan. They complemented each other.”

Shoaib Akhtar also said that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan should continue their top performance. “Strike Rate is very important. Yes, you can’t maintained the this strike rate in every match, but make sure that you leave the middle order some space so that they don’t have to chase with require run rate going above 13,” concluded Shoaib Akhtar.

Pakistan will play the third match of the series in Karachi On Friday.