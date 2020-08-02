Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has once again denied the ‘baap toh baap hota hai’ claims made by Virender Sehwag during the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup. Sehwag had said that when Akhtar was bowling bouncers at him and sledging him to hook the ball, the former India opener said why don’t you bowl to the person at the other end – Sachin Tendulkar was at the non-striker’s end.

“Woh tera baap khada hai samne non-striking end pe, uss ko bol woh mar ke dikhayega,” Sehwag allegedly told Akhtar.

Busting the age-old rumour, Akhtar said had he said that wouldn’t I beat him up.

Recently, Akhtar responded when asked by a Pakistani journalist about the episode. “Would he survive after saying something like that to me? Would I leave him? I would beat him up at the ground and then at the hotel,” Akhtar responded.

Chasing 275 to win India gunned down the target in 45.4 overs to win the match by six wickets in 2003, thanks to Tendulkar’s blistering 98 off 75 balls.

Tendulkar and Sehwag got India off to a flyer putting on 53 runs in merely six overs.

Sourav Ganguly-led India went on to reach the final of the tournament in South Africa where they lost to Australia by 125 runs.