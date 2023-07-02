Shoaib Akhtar Shuts Down Virat Kohli Vs Babar Azam Debate With Stunning Remark

Shoaib Akhtar settles the Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam debate

Updated: July 2, 2023 11:39 AM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam has perhaps been the most debated cricketing topic of recent times. While both are one of the bests in modern-day cricket, various cricketers have their own choice on the subject and it is always among the trending topics on the internet.

The same question was recently posed by legendary Harbhajan Singh to former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. The iconic pacer referred to Kohli as the "greatest" and Babar as the "upcoming greatest batter". Despite being on-field rivals both Harbhajan and Akhtar share a great friendship off the field. Harbhajan and Akhtar during a conversation on their vacation in Qatar were seen discussing a few things.

"Virat Kohli is the greatest, and Babar Azam is in the making to be the greatest batsman ever. He is trying to get better in T20s. People are behind him for no reason," Akhtar said in response to Harbhajan's question.