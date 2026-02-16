Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan, calls PCB ‘incompetent’ after India extend T20 World Cup record to 8-1

India now lead Pakistan 8-1 in T20 World Cups and Shoaib Akhtar didn’t hold back, slamming the team, PCB and Babar Azam.

Shoaib Akhtar and Mohsin Naqvi

India produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan by 61 runs in their blockbuster Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Batting first after Pakistan chose to field, India posted a competitive 175/7 on a slow, tacky surface. The bowlers then dismantled Pakistan’s top order to bowl them out for 114, handing India a convincing victory.

Ishan Kishan’s blazing 77 lights up powerplay

Ishan Kishan played one of the most destructive and entertaining T20I innings by an Indian batter on a challenging Colombo pitch. The left-hander smashed a blazing 77 off 40 balls (10 fours, 3 sixes), racing to a 27-ball fifty in the powerplay and carrying India to a strong position early. His fearless strokeplay against both pace and spin turned the game decisively in India’s favour.

Suryakumar Yadav & Shivam Dube steady middle order

After Kishan’s fireworks, captain Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 28 balls, 3 fours) and Shivam Dube (27 off 17 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) added crucial runs to take India past 150. Despite Pakistan’s brief fightback in the middle overs, the total proved more than defendable on a pitch that slowed down further.

Jasprit Bumrah & Hardik Pandya destroy Pakistan top order

Pakistan needed a strong start to chase 176, but Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) struck early and decisively. Pandya removed big-hitting opener Sahibzada Farhan (0) in the first over with a bouncer caught at mid-on. Bumrah then trapped Saim Ayub lbw with a vicious inswinging yorker and had skipper Salman Ali Agha caught at mid-wicket off a back-of-length delivery. Pakistan slumped to 13/3 in just two overs.

Axar Patel & spinners choke Pakistan middle order

Pakistan never recovered from the top-order collapse. Axar Patel (2/29) broke a brief resistance by removing Babar Azam (5) with a slog sweep that rearranged the stumps. The spinners – Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Tilak Varma – kept the pressure on, while Ishan Kishan pulled off a brilliant stumping to dismiss Usman Khan (44). Pakistan’s middle order crumbled, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Pakistan bowled out for 114 – India extend dominance

Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs, handing India a one-sided victory. The defeat leaves Pakistan’s Super 8 hopes in jeopardy, while India strengthened their grip on Group A with three wins from three matches.

India lead 8-1 in T20 World Cup history

With this result, India extended their dominance over Pakistan in T20 World Cup encounters to 8-1. Shoaib Akhtar blasted Pakistan’s performance on ABP News:

“We were nowhere in the match… Shaheen was bowling at 125 kmph. This is not modern-day cricket… For the last 15-20 years, there has been no investment… Today we can’t even dream of beating them.“

Akhtar also criticised PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi as “incompetent” and said Babar Azam has been made a “superstar” who “cannot win you a game.”

India’s clinical display – powered by Kishan’s fireworks and a devastating bowling effort – sends a strong message to the rest of the tournament.