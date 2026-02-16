This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan, calls PCB ‘incompetent’ after India extend T20 World Cup record to 8-1
India now lead Pakistan 8-1 in T20 World Cups and Shoaib Akhtar didn’t hold back, slamming the team, PCB and Babar Azam.
India produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan by 61 runs in their blockbuster Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Batting first after Pakistan chose to field, India posted a competitive 175/7 on a slow, tacky surface. The bowlers then dismantled Pakistan’s top order to bowl them out for 114, handing India a convincing victory.
Ishan Kishan’s blazing 77 lights up powerplay
Ishan Kishan played one of the most destructive and entertaining T20I innings by an Indian batter on a challenging Colombo pitch. The left-hander smashed a blazing 77 off 40 balls (10 fours, 3 sixes), racing to a 27-ball fifty in the powerplay and carrying India to a strong position early. His fearless strokeplay against both pace and spin turned the game decisively in India’s favour.
Suryakumar Yadav & Shivam Dube steady middle order
After Kishan’s fireworks, captain Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 28 balls, 3 fours) and Shivam Dube (27 off 17 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) added crucial runs to take India past 150. Despite Pakistan’s brief fightback in the middle overs, the total proved more than defendable on a pitch that slowed down further.
Jasprit Bumrah & Hardik Pandya destroy Pakistan top order
Pakistan needed a strong start to chase 176, but Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) struck early and decisively. Pandya removed big-hitting opener Sahibzada Farhan (0) in the first over with a bouncer caught at mid-on. Bumrah then trapped Saim Ayub lbw with a vicious inswinging yorker and had skipper Salman Ali Agha caught at mid-wicket off a back-of-length delivery. Pakistan slumped to 13/3 in just two overs.
Axar Patel & spinners choke Pakistan middle order
Pakistan never recovered from the top-order collapse. Axar Patel (2/29) broke a brief resistance by removing Babar Azam (5) with a slog sweep that rearranged the stumps. The spinners – Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Tilak Varma – kept the pressure on, while Ishan Kishan pulled off a brilliant stumping to dismiss Usman Khan (44). Pakistan’s middle order crumbled, losing wickets at regular intervals.
Pakistan bowled out for 114 – India extend dominance
Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs, handing India a one-sided victory. The defeat leaves Pakistan’s Super 8 hopes in jeopardy, while India strengthened their grip on Group A with three wins from three matches.
India lead 8-1 in T20 World Cup history
With this result, India extended their dominance over Pakistan in T20 World Cup encounters to 8-1. Shoaib Akhtar blasted Pakistan’s performance on ABP News:
“We were nowhere in the match… Shaheen was bowling at 125 kmph. This is not modern-day cricket… For the last 15-20 years, there has been no investment… Today we can’t even dream of beating them.“
Akhtar also criticised PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi as “incompetent” and said Babar Azam has been made a “superstar” who “cannot win you a game.”
India’s clinical display – powered by Kishan’s fireworks and a devastating bowling effort – sends a strong message to the rest of the tournament.