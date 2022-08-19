Karachi: Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was one of the most fearsome pacers of his time. He was known to rattle the batters with his searing pace and troubled the best batters of his era. Akhtar was the first bowler to break the 100 mph barrier in cricket. He also holds the record of bowling the fastest delivery in international cricket. He bowled 161.3 KPH delivery to Nick Knight in a game against England in the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

The con of bowling that quick is that the bowler is prone to injuries and Akhtar was no different. His career was marred by injuries as he was in and out of the team for the most part of his career. Despite the injuries, Akhtar went on to take 444 international scalps across formats.

Meanwhile, Akhtar recently posted a photo of himself after a knee surgery. In the picture, Akhtar can be seen standing with the support of crutch. As per Pakistan media reports, Akhtar underwent a partial knee surgery in Australia. Ahead of the surgery, Akhtar had posted a video where he had revealed that he underwent five such surgeries during his playing days.

Meanwhile, watching Akhtar take support of the crutches has left the fans heartbroken. Many fans replied to Akhtar on his post and wished him speedy recovery.

Post retirement from the game, Akhtar became a cricket expert. He was often seen on news channel in pre-match, post-match shows. He also did a brief stint as a commentator. Today, he runs his own YouTube channel where he gives his view on various cricket related topics. Recently, Akhtar slammed Marcus Stoinis for alleging Mohammad Haris for chucking during a Hundred match.

“Shameful gesture by Marcus Stoinis regarding bowling action of Mohammad Hasnain during #TheHundred2022. How dare you do such things?? Of course, ICC stays quiet about them. No player should be allowed to do such things if someone’s been cleared already,” Akhtar had tweeted with a collage of Stoinis and Hasnain.