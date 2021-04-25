With India reeling under the Covid-19, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has won hearts across the border by urging the Pakistan government and fans to help neighbours fight the virus. With a lack of oxygen cylinders and tanks available, Akhtar urged Pakistan to chip in and help the neighbours. <p></p> <p></p>"It is impossible for any government to tackle the ongoing crisis. I appeal to my government and fans, to help India. India does need a lot of oxygen tanks. I request everyone to donate and raise funds for India and deliver oxygen tanks to them," Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel. <p></p> <p></p>It has been noticed that the surge in Covid cases took place in March and a lot of blame has to be put on the citizens of India who dropped their guard against the virus. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Akhtar had also tweeted his concern for India and asked for global help as the health care system is crashing. <p></p> <p></p>"India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. It's a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other's support," Akhtar tweeted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. Its a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other's support. <p></p>Full video: <a href="https://t.co/XmNp5oTBQ2">https://t.co/XmNp5oTBQ2</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndiaNeedsOxygen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndiaNeedsOxygen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> <a href="https://t.co/vX1FCSlQjs">pic.twitter.com/vX1FCSlQjs</a></p> <p></p> Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) <a href="https://twitter.com/shoaib100mph/status/1385627986188177411?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 23, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The number of deaths in the country has crossed the 2000-mark on a daily basis over the last week. The situation is scary as hospitals are running out of beds, medicines, and oxygen supply. <p></p> <p></p>With over 67,000 new confirmed cases and 676 more deaths on Saturday, Maharashtra is the worst-hit Indian state.