Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are arguably the best white-ball players in the world. Unfortunately, neither does Kohli play Pakistan Super League and Babar also does not feature in the IPL. While that is because of political reasons between the two countries, ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar wants to see the two play together in the IPL.

“It would be great to see Babar Azam and Virat Kohli playing together in the IPL. How nice it would be if they open the innings in the IPL one day,” Akhtar, who had represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural edition of IPL told Sportskeeda.

Akhtar also reckoned had Babar been up for auction at the IPL, he would easily fetch Rs 15-20 Cr. In fact, if Pakistan players are allowed to feature in the IPL, Babar could easily be one of the highest paid players.

“In the auction, Babar would go for 15-20 crore,” Akhtar claimed.

Babar, who is the No 1 ranked T20 player in the world, is currently leading Pakistan against Australia in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

On the other hand, Kohli is playing the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He would be – like always – a key player for the side this season.