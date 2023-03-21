Shoaib Akhtar Wants Virat Kohli To Retire From T20Is | CHECK DEETS

Shoaib Akhtar also said that Virat Kohli needs to maintain his fitness and focus on breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries.

New Delhi: Veteran India batter Virat Kohli broke the jinx and scored a brilliant 186 to end his three-year-long century drought in Tests. Kohli, who went through a lean patch post the 2019 World Cup, couldn't score a century in three years before getting the monkey off his back in Asia Cup 2022, where he scored a T20I century against Afghanistan.

Kohli carried over the form to the T20 World Cup and emerged as India's leading scorer. The way Kohli was batting it was evident that he has started to find his mojo back. Kohli then scored an ODI century against Bangladesh and then backed it up with two hundreds against Sri Lanka. However, his wait for the Test century continued.

Kohli looked good in the first three Testa against Australia but the elite hundred eluded him. However, on a flat Ahmedabad track, Kohli got the opportunity to break the streak and tormented the Aussie bowlers, racing away to his 28th Test ton.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels if Kohli plays another 50 Tests, he can easily score 25-30 Test centuries. Akhtar, however, wants Virat Kohli to quit T20I cricket and focus on ODIs and Tests as the shorter format takes a toll on a player's body.

"As a cricketer, if you ask me, I feel he should stick with only Test and ODI formats. T20I unki energy bahot nikaal deta hai (T20I format drains a lot of his energy). He is a very excited kind of character. He wants to be out there, he wants to look good. He wants to have a good time in T20Is. He likes it. But at times, he needs to save his body. How old is he right now? 34 right? Easily he can play for about 6 to 8 years. If he plays 30-50 more Test matches, I'm sure it won't be difficult for him to score 25 centuries in those Test matches," Akhtar told Sports Tak.

Akhtar further added that Kohli needs to maintain his fitness, adding that he should stay focussed on breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries. Akhtar also said that the comparison between Kohli and Babar is trash as both are great players.