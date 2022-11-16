Shoaib Malik’s Emotional Outburst On Live TV Amidst Divorce Rumors With Sania Mirza

New Delhi: The Pakistani star cricketer Shoaib Malik is making headlines alongside his wife Sania Mirza as the rumors of their divorce are wide spreading at a great pace. However, the couple are yet to make any official statemen ton the matter. It is said that both of them on a mutual understanding have decided to keep the matter low until they are finished with legal formalities.

Amidst all this ruckus, a clip of Shoaib Malik crying during a Television show is going viral on the social media. However, it is not related to the divorce or his wife Sania Mirza. During a segment on A Sports Shoaib recalled how the former Pakistani skipper handed him the T20 World Cup trophy follwoing the victory in 2009 T20 World Cup Final.

Miisbah-ul-Haq was also [present among the panel and was talking about the 2009 World Cup when Malik decided to share the instance. Shoaib Malik right before bursting out with emotions told the panel how the former skipper handed him the trophy and said “When we won 2009 final, Younis Khan called me and said that you will hold the trophy and it was a very special and beautiful moment for me.”

Pakistan reached the final of T20 World Cup 2022 under the leadership of Babar Azam but failed to capture the trophy for a second time despite their valiant efforts. Jos Buttler-led England defeated PAK by 5 runs in the final to become T20 champions for a second time.