SHOCKING! Bangladesh refuse to play T20 World Cup matches in India

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh have made it clear that their stance has not changed regarding the upcoming T20 World Cup. After a meeting between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), national cricketers, and the government’s sports adviser in Dhaka, Bangladesh reiterated that they do not want to play their World Cup matches in India and are instead pushing for their fixtures to be shifted to Sri Lanka.

Meeting held between BCB, Players and Government officials

The key meeting took place in Dhaka and involved senior BCB officials, Bangladesh players, and government representatives. Following the discussions, the board confirmed that the decision to avoid travelling to India was taken at the government level and would remain unchanged.

BCB President questions ICC’s approach

Speaking at the press conference after the meeting, BCB president Aminul Islam strongly questioned the International Cricket Council’s handling of the situation and dismissed the reported deadline issued by the global body.

“We will go back to the ICC with our plan to play in Sri Lanka. They did give us a 24 hour ultimatum but a global body can’t really do that. ICC will miss out on 200 million people watching the World Cup. It will be their loss … ICC is calling Sri Lanka co-hosts. They are not co-hosts. It is a hybrid model. Some of the things I heard in the ICC meeting was shocking,” In a statement Aminul Islam said.

Aminul Islam stressed that Sri Lanka should not be referred to as co-hosts, insisting that the tournament follows a hybrid model.

Government confirms decision not to travel to India

Bangladesh’s government sports adviser Asif Nazrul also addressed the media and confirmed that the call to avoid India was taken by the government.

“We are hopeful that ICC will give us the opportunity to play in Sri Lanka. It is our government who has decided not to go to India.”

“We all want to play the World Cup. The security issue remains intact for our players and contingent in India. It started with one player getting kicked out from their players. ICC can say whatever they want that there’s no security concern. But our player has been kicked out from their tournament. That country is hosting the world cup. What has changed since then? If Mustafizur can’t be provided security, how can we be convinced that ICC will give security?,” he added.

“Whatever I communicate will players, that is a private communication. I won’t say anything they told us. The purpose of the meeting was to know what they want. I don’t want to our players under risk,” he concluded.

His statement made it clear that the decision was not solely a cricketing one, but a government-led move.

ICC issues warning ater Board meeting

Meanwhile, following an ICC Board meeting held last evening, the global body rejected Bangladesh’s security concerns. The ICC made it clear that if Bangladesh continue to refuse to play their matches in India, the team could be replaced in the T20 World Cup.

The development has added further tension to the situation, with Bangladesh now set to take their proposal back to the ICC once again.

Uncertainty looms over Bangladesh’s World Cup participation

With both sides holding firm to their positions, uncertainty remains over Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup. The coming days are expected to be crucial as discussions between the ICC and BCB continue.