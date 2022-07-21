Shocking: BCCI Spends Rs 3.5 Cr On Chartered Flight For Team India To Travel From Manchester To Trinidad

New Delhi: Team India has reached Trinidad for three-match ODI series against the West Indies and the richest board in the world, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has spent a whopping amount on a chartered flight to take the players there for the series. It is no secret that BCCI is the richest cricketing body in the world and its current action has proved its spending capabilities. According to a report in TOI, BCCI spent Rs 3.5 Cr on the players’ travel from Manchester To Trinidad. The board arranged a chartered flight for the players as the Indian contingent was a big one and players’ wives were also travelling with them and it was nearly impossible to book a commercial flight for all of them.

“The BCCI spend Rs 3.5 Cr on the chartered flight that took Team India from Manchester on Tuesday afternoon to Port-of-Spain by 11:30 PM IST. The reason the chartered flight was booked for the team was not Covid-19, it is difficult to book so many tickets on a commercial flight- the Indian contingent includes of 16 players and members of the support staff, including head coach Rahul Dravid. There are players’ wives who travelled to the Caribbean too,” the source said to TOI.

The Indian cricket team will play the first ODI against the West Indies On Friday.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs for WI: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.