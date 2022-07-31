Shocking: Cyclist Joe Truman Gets Unconscious After Hitting Deck In 70-Kmph Crash At CWG, Watch Video

Birmingham: The cycling fans were shocked on Saturday at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as they saw a terrifying accident involving cyclist Joe Truman. The English cyclist was knocked unconscious after landing face-first in a 70-kmph crash during the men’s keirin event in the tournament. He has a suspected broken collarbone and needed oxygen treatment trackside before being evacuated from the arena in a wheelchair.

All the fans applauded Joe Truman and the medical staff after the player regained consciousness. Australian Matthew Glaetzer, whose skinsuit was ripped to shreds, also fell heavily but he was not to blame for the smash.

Six-time Olympic medal winner in high-speed Chris Hoy stated on BCC, “You’re racing as close as you can to the riders around you. Matt Glaetzer got boxed and went into the back of Jack Carlin and fell to the right, and Joe Truman had nowhere left to go.”

He added, “Your heart rate is at maximum and adrenalin is flowing. It is a rare thing to have such a serious crash in the velodrome than on the road when you are training.It is just one of those things you have to deal with and it reminds us how tough these guys are and how brave you have to be.”

Former Olympic champion Chris Boardman was also shocked during the incident. He stated, “That’s a bad crash and we are not seeing any movement from Joe Truman. That will stop racing for a while as they are going to have to take their time here. That is about 70km/h plus.”

Joe Truman is currently in a wheelchair and will be fine after further treatment.