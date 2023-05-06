Advertisement

SHOCKING! KKR Skipper Nitish Rana's Wife Gets Stalked, Chased In Delhi, She Shares Terrific Ordeal On IG

The incident left Saachi Marwah shaken, and she took to Instagram to share the incident with her followers.

Updated: May 6, 2023 1:55 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: The wife of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana, Saachi Marwah, recently encountered a disturbing incident in Delhi when two teenagers began following her car and striking it without any cause. She was shaken by the encounter, so she shared it with her fans on Instagram.

Marwah claims that when she was driving home from work, the thugs on a two-wheeler started pursuing and chasing her car. They then started hitting her car intentionally. She attempted to report the incident to the Delhi Police, but she did not get the support she anticipated.

She attempted to make a complaint while on the phone with the police, but was told to drop the matter since she had already arrived home safely. She was also told by the police to write down the car licence plates of the criminals in case a subsequent occurrence resembled this one.

Saachi expressed her anger on Instagram, wrote, "Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased, and the police told me on the phone when I complained, 'so now that you've reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena' (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I'll take their phone numbers also!"

Rana Domination In IPL 2023

Rana's recently become the fourth player in the Kolkata Knight Rider's history to score 2000 runs for them in the IPL. He has played 80 innings for Kolkata and has accumulated 2019 runs, placing him in the list of highest run-getters alongside renowned players such as Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa, and Gautam Gambhir.

 

