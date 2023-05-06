New Delhi: The wife of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana, Saachi Marwah, recently encountered a disturbing incident in Delhi when two teenagers began following her car and striking it without any cause. She was shaken by the encounter, so she shared it with her fans on Instagram.

Marwah claims that when she was driving home from work, the thugs on a two-wheeler started pursuing and chasing her car. They then started hitting her car intentionally. She attempted to report the incident to the Delhi Police, but she did not get the support she anticipated.

She attempted to make a complaint while on the phone with the police, but was told to drop the matter since she had already arrived home safely. She was also told by the police to write down the car licence plates of the criminals in case a subsequent occurrence resembled this one.