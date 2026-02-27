Shocking news for Team India! Rinku Singh’s father passes away amid T20 World Cup 2026

Rinku Singh’s father Khanchand Singh died after a stage-four cancer battle. The India star had rushed home during T20 World Cup 2026.

rinku-singh-father

Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on Friday after fighting stage-four cancer. He was being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida, but his health took a serious turn for the worse earlier this week.

Rinku, who is part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2026, rushed to be by his father’s side before the important Super 8 match against Zimbabwe. Doctors had to put Khanchand on ventilator support as his condition became critical. Rinku managed to return to the team in time for the match, but he did not get a place in the playing XI. Sanju Samson took his spot in the lineup.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Family’s painful time during World Cup

Khanchand had been battling cancer for some time. The family kept the matter private while Rinku focused on his cricket duties. Rinku travelled home to spend time with his father when things looked serious, but sadly Khanchand could not recover.

Rinku came back to join the squad for the Zimbabwe game, showing his commitment to both family and team. The Indian team management and players have stood by him during this difficult moment.

Rinku’s form and team support

Rinku has been a key finisher for India in recent times, but he did not get to play in the Zimbabwe match. The team chose Sanju Samson as the wicketkeeper-batter in his place.

This loss has come at a tough time for Rinku while the team is fighting to stay alive in the Super 8 stage. The entire Indian cricket family and fans have sent their love and support to Rinku and his family during this sad period.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media to send his “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to the entire family.

In an X post, Harbhajan wrote, “Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family.”