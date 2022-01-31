Mumbai: Known as the mother of all battles, the world stops when India-Pakistan plays a cricket match. That is how crazy the two nations are about the game. But unfortunately, due to bitter diplomatic relations between the two countries – cricket has taken a hit and that is not good for fans. India played cricket with Pakistan regularly in the 90s, but things changed after the turn of the millennium. Now, India-Pakistan only meets at ICC events.

Wanting more games between India and Pakistan, ex-skipper Aamer Sohail pointed out that ICC keeps emphasising that politics should not be involved in sports.

“The ICC keeps on emphasising that politics should not be involved as far as cricket is concerned and I agree with that. The contest between India and Pakistan always brings that anticipation all around the world. Cricket fans are deprived of that,” Sohail told Sportstar.