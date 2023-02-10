Show Some Love: Murali Vijay Slams Sanjay Manjrekar As Twitter Sides With Recently Retired India Opener
Former India opener Murali Vijay slammed ex-player turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for his reaction to his name being on the top of the batters' conversation rates list in the country.
New Delhi: Former India opener Murali Vijay slammed ex-player turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for his reaction to his name being on the top of the batters' conversation rates list in the country. The incident took place on Day Two of the first Test between India and Australia at VCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur when a stat was shown on television about conversion rates in Test cricket. Vijay topped the list among Indian batsmen in India, followed by Mohammad Azharuddin, Polly Umrigar, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Manjrekar seemed a bit surprised on seeing Vijay's name at the top and in reply, the former right-handed batter slammed him through Twitter.
"Some Mumbai ex-players can never be appreciative of the south! #showsomelove #equality #fairplayforall @sanjaymanjrekar @BCCI," tweeted Vijay. "@sanjaymanjrekar Surprised wow," read another tweet from Vijay.
Some Mumbai ex players can never be appreciative of the south ! #showsomelove #equality #fairplayforall @sanjaymanjrekar@BCCIMurali Vijay (@mvj888) February 10, 2023
You had a better career than Sanju though.Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) February 10, 2023
Tend to agree but most appreciate. There used to be 50000 spectators to watch West Zone vs South Zone Duleep trophy match.Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) February 10, 2023
Dont do south west east north here , what sanjay majrekar said was wrong, the way he said "surprise to see murli viay at the top in the list of most 50s to 100s conversion on indian soil "Kari ?? (@garib_guitarist) February 10, 2023
#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ZtuIQMW95ZDirect Hit (@newbatsman) February 10, 2023
Last month, Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. In his 61 Tests for India, Vijay scored 3982 runs averaging 38.29, including 12 centuries and 15 fifties, and was also the leading run-scorer in the 2014 Test tour of England. He also featured in 17 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, scoring only 339 and 169 runs respectively. In his first-class career, Vijay played 135 matches, scoring 9205 runs, including 25 hundreds and 38 half-centuries. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Vijay was an integral member of the Chennai Super Kings side winning the trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018. (With IANS Inputs)
That's very poor choice of words by manjrekar for one of the best openers of Indian cricket.Sanjay has same judgement to all players who are not from Mumbai. Not specifically to South though. pic.twitter.com/AnZtzX3ggj Amruth jagtap (@Amruth_jagtap) February 10, 2023
