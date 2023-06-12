Shraddha Kapoor Roasts Third Umpire Richard Kettleborough, Offers Badaam For Controversial Shubman Gill Decision In WTC Final

Shraddha Kapoor roasted third umpire Richard Kettleborough for a controversial decision on Shubman Gill in the WTC final. Shraddha Kapoor took a dig at the umpire and offered him Badaam.

New Delhi: India suffered yet another heartbreaking loss in the final of an ICC event as Australia thrashed the Rohit Sharma-led side by 209 runs in the WTC final. Chasing a target of 444, India could only manage 234 in their second innings. India started the chase positively with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma giving the team a blistering start.

India lost their first wicket at a team score of 41 when Gill was controversially given out by the third umpire. Gill edged a delivery by Scott Boland to the second slip where Cameron Green took a one-hand stunner. However, there was no conclusive evidence that the ball had been taken cleanly. Experts have different opinions on Gill's catch, with many saying that the benefit of the doubt should have gone to Shubman Gill.

Shraddha Kapoor Roasts Third Umpire For Controversial Shubman Gill Decision In WTC Final Post Gill's dismissal, the third umpire was brutally trolled on social media. Even Shubman Gill mocked him by sharing a screenshot of Green's catch with clap emojis. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is the latest one to roast the third umpire for his controversial call. The actress recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of her offering nuts to the third umpire. Shraddha here mocked the third umpire and offered nuts which increases judging abilities "Me offering badaam to the third empire," wrote Shraddha.