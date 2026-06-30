Shree Charani stays No.1 despite India’s exit as England stars close in on top spot

India have bowed out of the Women’s T20 World Cup at the group stage, but left-arm spinner Shree Charani has something to celebrate. The 20-year-old continues to hold the No.1 position in the ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings after another impressive tournament with the ball.

Charani was one of India’s brightest performers, finishing with 14 wickets in the World Cup. While her position at the top remains unchanged, the race for the No.1 ranking has become tighter with several bowlers still in action in the knockout stage.

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England bowlers make big gains in latest rankings

England’s Sophie Ecclestone has moved up one place to third after claiming eight wickets in the tournament so far. Fast bowler Lauren Bell has also enjoyed a significant rise, climbing three places to fourth following her consistent performances.

South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has improved one spot to fifth, while Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu has entered the top 10 after moving up to ninth.

There were several other changes in the bowling rankings as well. South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp jumped seven places to 14th, Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce climbed 17 spots to 26th, and New Zealand pacer Bree Illing moved up six places to 31st.

Georgia Voll remains No.1 batter

Australia opener Georgia Voll has retained the top position in the Women’s T20I batting rankings despite failing to make a big score in Australia’s final group-stage match against India.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has moved up one place to share the third position, while Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu climbed two places to seventh after her unbeaten century against Ireland during the group stage.

England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who is currently the leading run-scorer in the Women’s T20 World Cup, has gained five places to reach 11th.

Australia’s Ellyse Perry also moved up five spots to 17th, South Africa’s Annerie Dercksen climbed four places to 24th, and Scotland batter Darcey Carter made one of the biggest jumps by rising 13 places to 42nd.

Hayley Matthews continues to lead all-rounders’ rankings

There has been no change at the top of the Women’s T20I all-rounders’ rankings, with West Indies captain Hayley Matthews continuing to occupy the No.1 position ahead of New Zealand star Melie Kerr.

Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast recorded the biggest improvement among the leading players, climbing two places to joint third.

Marizanne Kapp also moved into eighth position after her all-round displays, while Kathryn Bryce climbed to 11th. Australia’s Annabel Sutherland completed the notable changes by moving up two spots to 17th.

Although India’s World Cup campaign ended earlier than expected, Charani’s rise to the top of the bowling rankings remains one of the biggest positives for the team. With the knockout matches still to be played, however, the competition for the No.1 spot is expected to become even more intense in the coming weeks.