Iyer admits ‘execution failed’ as Ferreira, Dubey stun PBKS to first IPL 2026 defeat

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer admitted his team fell short in execution despite putting up a strong total, as Rajasthan Royals handed Punjab Kings their first defeat of Indian Premier League 2026 in New Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Ferreira and Dubey turn the game around

“I think 222 was a very good score. It was an exceptional performance, especially on this wicket, which was a bit sticky and slow. We planned to bowl slower and focus on yorkers. I think we fell short there. Also, they played really well, Dubey and Ferreira with that partnership,” Iyer said after the match.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Punjab Kings had earlier posted 222/4, thanks to a powerful unbeaten 62 off 22 balls from Marcus Stoinis and a steady 59 off 44 from Prabhsimran Singh. Useful contributions from Iyer (30) and Cooper Connolly (30) kept the innings moving before Stoinis’ late hitting pushed the total past 220.

Rajasthan Royals chase down target comfortably

However, Rajasthan Royals chased the target with ease, winning by six wickets. The highlight was a brilliant unbeaten 77-run stand off just 32 balls between Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey, which completely changed the game in the final overs.

Also Read: Riyan Parag vaping row erupts after dressing room video goes viral during RR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash

‘Execution was the difference,’ says Iyer

Talking about the challenges for bowlers in T20 cricket, Iyer said, “In this format, many players have changed their game. Many go big from ball one. It’s a big challenge for bowlers to come up with plans. But in the end, it’s all about execution. Today was just not our day.”

Strong start from RR’s top order

Rajasthan Royals’ chase began on a strong note, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashing 43 off 16 balls and Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a fluent 51 off 27. Punjab did manage to pull things back briefly in the middle overs, especially through tight bowling from Harpreet Brar and Yuzvendra Chahal, but couldn’t close out the match.

Iyer calls for regroup and focus

“I think it’s important that we stick to what we’ve been doing. We need to follow our process. We finished the game and then had a travel day. The body was also tired. But that can’t be the excuse here. We need to get back to the drawing board before coming back,” Iyer added.

Positive mindset despite first loss: PBKS skipper

Despite the defeat, Iyer remained optimistic. “This is our first loss of the season. It definitely teaches you a lot. It was one of those games where things didn’t go our way. Looking back, we could have done things differently. But we have to stay positive as we move forward.”

Iyer praises Brar’s impressive spell

Iyer also praised his spinners, especially Harpreet Brar for his effort.

“I felt it was hard to score off the spinners. Harpreet Brar, in his first game, showed great character and only gave away 25 runs in his four overs. Hats off to him for stepping up like this in his first game and becoming our best bowler,” he said.