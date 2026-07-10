Shreyas Iyer admits India’s ‘Transition Phase’ after England seal T20I series, says ‘We fell short on…

India captain Shreyas Iyer admitted his side was well below its best after another disappointing performance saw England wrap up the T20I series with a game to spare. While Iyer produced a fighting innings with the bat, he acknowledged that India’s efforts in both batting and bowling were not good enough against a dominant England side.

England chased down India’s target of 159 with ease, winning by nine wickets in just 13.5 overs to take an unassailable lead in the five-match series.

Reflecting on the defeat, Iyer said India failed to execute their plans with both bat and ball despite discussing the right strategy before defending the total.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

“Again it was a disappointing one. 158 wasn’t the perfect total on the board. Eventually we saw how quickly they chased it down. When we came onto bowl I just asked the bowlers to repeat the lengths as much as possible.

“Top of middle and leg was difficult to score off. We fell short on our execution.”

Focus on the next game.



Honest reflections from #ShreyasIyer after a tough outing in Bristol. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/wVO7xTxZXX — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 9, 2026

Captain’s fifty offers little satisfaction

Iyer was India’s standout performer with an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls, helping his side recover after another top-order collapse. However, the skipper said the knock meant very little because it came in a losing cause.

According to Iyer, personal performances only matter when they contribute to the team’s success.

“Definitely happy with my performance, but see, if it’s not on the winning cause, it just goes to the side. So disappointed on that aspect because whenever I play, I want to perform and see to it that my team wins. But unfortunately, today wasn’t that day. Definitely look forward in the next game.”

‘This is a transition phase’: Shreyas

The India captain also described the current team as one that is still evolving. He admitted mistakes are part of the process but backed the players to learn quickly and improve as the team continues its transition.

“This is a transition phase and we will be making mistakes. Have to realise how important it is to adapt. I’m sure there are quick-learners in the team and they will assess themselves.”

With England already securing the series, India now have one final opportunity to end the tour on a positive note in the fifth T20I at Southampton.

A defeat in the final match would not only hand England a 4-0 series victory after the opening game was washed out, but could also see the hosts replace India as the No. 1-ranked T20I team in the world.

Read the full match report of the England vs India 4th T20I