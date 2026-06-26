Shreyas Iyer backs India to bounce back after Ireland defeat, says ‘We lost execution…’

India captain Shreyas Iyer admitted his side lost control of the contest in the middle overs despite making an excellent start with the ball, after Ireland scripted a historic 34-run victory in the opening T20I of the two-match series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday.

Shreyas Iyer reflects on India defeat to Ireland

Ireland recovered from 36/3 to post 182/9 before bowling India out for 148 to register their first-ever T20I victory over India.

Reflecting on the defeat in his first match as India’s T20I captain, Shreyas said the bowlers executed their plans well initially but allowed Ireland to rebuild by missing their lengths during the middle phase of the innings.

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“I think initially, the bowlers were bowling well. They got lateral movement, and they got a couple of wickets as well. So we got a tremendous start, but in between, we lost execution. We made them hit straight down the ground, where we know that the dimensions are pretty small,” he said.

The skipper, however, credited the bowlers for pulling things back towards the end and felt India had restricted Ireland to a chaseable total.

“When we had to shut down the overs, they were brilliant as well. So I thought 140 would have been an amazing score considering the start that we got. Nonetheless, it’s a great experience over here. We got to play in these conditions, got a fair idea about the wicket,” he added.

Shreyas Iyer backs team to bounce back

Despite the disappointing result, Shreyas was keen to move on quickly and insisted the team would learn from the defeat ahead of the second T20I. “Yes, definitely. We’re going to forget what’s happened. Definitely a lot to learn from this game and see to it that we come out in the next game all guns blazing,” he said.

The India captain also reserved special praise for Harshit Rana, who returned figures of 3/24 in his comeback from injury, and backed all-rounder Shivam Dube for delivering another useful spell.

“Yes, certainly. They were getting help up front at the start, and Shivam has bowled crucial overs in the past. So I always back him. I’ve played with him in the domestic circuit as well. I know his strengths and weaknesses,” Shreyas said.

“And Harshit Rana, he bowled phenomenally. Coming out of an injury to perform at this level and showcase this sort of talent, it’s simply brilliant.“

Shreyas said the defeat served as a reminder that success at the international level requires consistent effort and intensity.

“I think you can’t take anything for granted. You can’t just turn up and win matches. You have to work hard and see to it that you’re in that moment. As I mentioned earlier, you’ve got to stay in the present and see to it that if you’ve got that opportunity to squeeze the opponent, we’ve got to do that. Never take any moment or situation lightly,” he said.

Asked about the opportunity to level the series in the final T20I, the skipper replied: “Yes, looking forward to it.“

Meanwhile, after this defeat, India will look to level the series against Ireland in the second T20I to be played on Sunday at the same ground.

With IANS Inputs.