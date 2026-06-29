Shreyas Iyer breaks silence after his maiden T20I series defeat as India captain, says…

Indian captain and one of the finest players of all time, Shreyas Iyer reacted after his maiden loss as the skipper to Ireland in the two-match T20I matches. Iyer recalled the mistakes and weakness made by his side on the Ireland pitch.

Shreyas Iyer credits Ireland after India’s historic series loss

With two-time T20 World Cup winners India suffering a one-run defeat in the second game at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont on Sunday, it ended their streak of 16 consecutive T20I series wins dating back to 2023. It also meant that Iyer suffered his first series defeat after being appointed as India’s new T20I captain.

“Absolutely. I feel the bowlers, they were phenomenal in terms of their executions today. But we fell a bit short in our batting. We were, we fell a bit short in terms of analyzing how the wicket is going to play and also converting singles into twos. I think they definitely outplayed us in that department.”

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

â€œIt’s still definitely not a great series, honestly speaking, but kudos to them, the way they played. I think they showed the professionalism and definitely had a tremendous idea about how the wicket was going to play and the field work there was phenomenal. So a comprehensive win to them and congratulations,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: Big shock for fans! Ben Stokes announces retirement during Test against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer backs debutants despite historic series defeat to Ireland

On the debutants – pacer Prince Yadav, who picked 3-22 and seam-bowling all-rounder Suryansh Shedge, Iyer added, “Definitely, as I mentioned earlier, that he’s (Prince) got great experience in the IPL and he carries that momentum over here as well.

“He has his own set of ideas and plans when it comes down to the ball. But the attitude and approach which he had and also Suryansh, I mean it was his first game, but he will definitely learn from this.“

India will now travel to England to play the T20I series opener in Durham on July 1, before playing rest of their games at Old Trafford in Manchester (July 4), Trent Bridge in Nottingham (July 7), Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol (July 9), and Rose Bowl in Southampton (July 11).

Also Read: Ireland stun India again, seal historic T20I series with thrilling one-run win

With IANS Inputs.