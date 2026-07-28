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  • Shreyas Iyer delivers strong verdict on India’s next generation after Zimbabwe series win, says ‘Their…

Shreyas Iyer delivers strong verdict on India’s next generation after Zimbabwe series win, says ‘Their…

Shreyas Iyer said young Indian players grabbed every chance and changed the team's fortunes after maiden T20I series win. Read what he said.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 28, 2026, 01:23 PM IST

Published On Jul 28, 2026, 01:23 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 28, 2026, 01:23 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer India's Next Generation Is Ready to Take Over

India's Next Generation Is Ready to Take Over

India captain Shreyas Iyer finally had something to smile about as he guided the team to its first T20I series win under his captaincy. India bounced back in style with a 3-0 win in the three-match series against Zimbabwe after a tough beginning to his captaincy. The skipper praised the fearless attitude of the young players, saying their desire to perform for the country helped the team turn things around.

The series victory was a special one for Iyer, who had begun his captaincy stint with six straight defeats – two against Ireland and four against England. However, India responded strongly in Zimbabwe, winning all three matches to register a clean sweep and hand Iyer his first T20I series triumph as captain.

Iyer praises youngsters for their fearless attitude

Speaking in a video shared by the BCCI after the series, Iyer said the biggest positive was the hunger shown by the young players. According to him, every player understood how tough it is to earn a place in the Indian team, which pushed them to give their best whenever they got an opportunity.

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I feel when you step out on the field, you could see that hunger in all these youngsters who want to represent the team. They know how the competition is back in India. So, whenever they step on, they want to see to it that they contribute to the best of their abilities and see to it that they win matches.”

The Indian captain added that this mindset was visible throughout the series, with different players making important contributions in different situations.

Mayank Yadav’s attitude impressed the captain

Among the standout performers, Iyer reserved special praise for fast bowler Mayank Yadav. The skipper revealed that the young pacer was constantly seeking advice during his spells and, more importantly, was able to execute the plans discussed on the field.

Mayank, I feel that his approach and his attitude was a standpoint in this tournament. I interacted with him during the match and every ball he was asking me what I should do. And the best thing about him was that he was able to execute whatever we decided. So, that’s very heartening to see.”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s starts gave India early advantage

Iyer also highlighted the impact made by teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The youngster’s attacking starts in the powerplay helped India seize control early, allowing the middle order to continue the momentum.

The captain said contributions from players across the batting line-up were the key reason behind the clean sweep.

With Vaibhav, we know what he can get to the table. Especially the starts which he gave in almost the two games, which were very crucial as a team. He set the rhythm for us and then Ishan coming in, Tilak coming in. You know, contribution from each and every individual wins you matches. So, today was another opportunity for us and we seized it.”

‘We focused on our standards, not the result’

Reflecting on his first series win as India’s T20I captain, Iyer admitted it was an emotional moment. He said the team concentrated on maintaining its own standards instead of worrying about the final result, and that approach paid off.

It’s a very special feeling; I can’t mention it in words. Representing the country and winning the first series, it’s something that you always dream of as a player. And I personally feel that as a team we had set a standard for ourselves, rather than thinking much about the outcome and it pretty well worked for us.”

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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