Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer Eyes Comeback In Team India For WTC Final Against Australia In June: Report

Shreyas Iyer Eyes Comeback In Team India For WTC Final Against Australia In June: Report

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against the Punjab Kings in Mohali in an away game on Saturday, April 1.

Updated: March 30, 2023 11:04 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer, who is out of the action due to back injury, will be eyeing a comeback in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, as per reports. Shreyas ruled out of the ODI series against Australia and is currently in rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Iyer missed New Zealand ODI series due to his back injury, however he was declared fit and joined the Indian team after the Nagpur Test. The injury resurfaced during the final Test in Ahmedabad and he had to go back to rehab again.

As per the report by by Cricbuzz, Iyer's back operation can be postponed and he can undergo periodic treatment for the time being. Iyer is likely to be available for the selection for the WTC final, which is set to take place from June 7-11 in London against Australia.

"He has met the specialist and the NCA officials. All are on the same page that the operation can be deferred. He will follow the experts' advice," a source close to Iyer was quoted as saying. Iyer will undergo periodic treatment and will take an injection on Thursday, March 30.

Apart from the last test and ODI matches, Iyer also ruled out of the first half of the Indian premier league 2023, in his absence Nitish Rana has been announced as new captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Though KKR's head coach Chandrakant Pandit hoped that Iyer can be available for some part of the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against the Punjab Kings in Mohali in an away game on Saturday, April 1.

Also Read

More News ›
Shreyas Iyer Eyes Comeback In Team India For WTC Final Against Australia In June: Report
IPL 2023: Kolkata Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
WTC Final: Tim Southee Backs Umesh Yadav To Come Good In Summit Clash Against Australia
IPL 2023: Nitish Rana to captain KKR; look into his journey from IPL champion with MI to KKR captain
Kolkata IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Steve Smith Reveals 'Shocking' Reaction When Told About Captaining MS Dhoni In IPL 2017

Steve Smith Reveals 'Shocking' Reaction When Told About Capt...

Liam Livingstone Set To Miss Punjab's IPL 2023 Opener Against Nitish Rana's Kolkata

Liam Livingstone Set To Miss Punjab's IPL 2023 Opener Agains...

IPL 2023: 'We Should Not Be Talking About Workload In T20 cricket': Mumbai Coach Mark Boucher

IPL 2023: 'We Should Not Be Talking About Workload In T20 cr...

IPL 2023: Lucknow Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

IPL 2023: Lucknow Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury ...

IPL 2023: Gujarat Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

IPL 2023: Gujarat Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury ...

Advertisement