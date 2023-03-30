Shreyas Iyer Eyes Comeback In Team India For WTC Final Against Australia In June: Report

New Delhi: Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer, who is out of the action due to back injury, will be eyeing a comeback in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, as per reports. Shreyas ruled out of the ODI series against Australia and is currently in rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Iyer missed New Zealand ODI series due to his back injury, however he was declared fit and joined the Indian team after the Nagpur Test. The injury resurfaced during the final Test in Ahmedabad and he had to go back to rehab again.

As per the report by by Cricbuzz, Iyer's back operation can be postponed and he can undergo periodic treatment for the time being. Iyer is likely to be available for the selection for the WTC final, which is set to take place from June 7-11 in London against Australia.

"He has met the specialist and the NCA officials. All are on the same page that the operation can be deferred. He will follow the experts' advice," a source close to Iyer was quoted as saying. Iyer will undergo periodic treatment and will take an injection on Thursday, March 30.