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Shreyas Iyer hints at changes for third T20I after big win in second clash

Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer shared his happiness after defeating Zimbabwe in the second clash of the T20I series. Take a look and read the full story to know the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 25, 2026, 09:24 PM IST

Published On Jul 25, 2026, 09:24 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 25, 2026, 09:24 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer reacts after defeating Zimbabwe

Shreyas Iyer reacts after defeating Zimbabwe in the second clash

India captain Shreyas Iyer expressed sheer delight following his side’s clinical 90-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, adding that the series-clinching performance was a total team effort, something which left him feeling ‘exultant.’

Shreyas Iyer hails Ishan, Tilak after India’s series-clinching win

Riding on explosive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, India posted a formidable 219/5 before bundling out the hosts for 129 to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. “I feel exultant, especially with the way we won today. It was a comprehensive victory and a brilliant contribution from each and every player.

“Starting with the batting, I think the way Ishan and Tilak played was outstanding. A few of the shots they played were rakanaka (beautiful), and they were really pleasing to the eye. At the start, I felt anything between 180 and 200 would have been a par score, but we ended up getting 220, which was the icing on the cake.

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So, brilliant contributions from both of them. Then, with the ball, as usual, the bowlers came in, executed their lines and lengths precisely and bundled them out for 130-odd. I think that basically tells you the story of the game,” Iyer said at the conclusion of the game.

Shreyas Iyer hints at changes for third T20I, stresses fearless approach

Speaking on the aggressive mindset instilled in the young line-up, Iyer threw light on the importance of staying present and seizing opportunities without carrying baggage from the past. “Yes, that’s how you’ve got to approach the game. I feel it’s all about the attitude. Don’t dwell too much on previous performances.

Keep moving forward and, more importantly, stay in the present. You’ve got to maximise every opportunity you get. Tomorrow is another opportunity, so we’re looking forward to it,” he added.

Addressing potential bench rotation for the dead-rubber third T20I on Sunday, Iyer noted that team management would assess options, particularly after pacer Prince Yadav suffered an early hamstring injury during his spell.

Let’s see. We haven’t decided yet, and I haven’t spoken to the coach. Unfortunately, one of our players (Prince) picked up an injury, so there could be a couple of changes.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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