Shreyas Iyer hits huge landmark, joins MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma in exclusive list

Shreyas Iyer added another milestone to his growing leadership resume on Sunday as the Punjab Kings captain became only the fifth player in Indian Premier League history to lead a side in 100 matches.

The landmark came during PBKS’ IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday, placing Iyer alongside some of the most decorated captains in the tournament’s history.

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Iyer joins elite IPL captaincy list

Before Iyer, only MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had reached the three-figure mark as IPL captains.

Captaincy journey across three IPL franchises

The 31-year-old has built his captaincy record across three franchises, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and PBKS, highlighting both his tactical reputation and consistent demand as a leader in the league.

Delhi Capitals chapter helped establish Iyer as captain

Iyer first took charge of Delhi Capitals in 2018 and led the franchise in 41 matches, guiding them to their maiden IPL final in 2020.

IPL title success with Kolkata Knight Riders

He later moved to KKR, where he captained the side in 29 games between 2022 and 2024 and ended the franchise’s long wait for silverware by lifting the IPL title in 2024.

His latest chapter with PBKS has already produced another finals appearance, making Iyer the only captain in IPL history to lead three different teams into the tournament final.

Shreyas Iyer’s impressive IPL captaincy record

Across his first 99 matches as skipper before Sunday’s game, Iyer had registered 56 victories, including two Super Over wins, while suffering 40 defeats. Three games ended without a result. His success rate across completed matches stands at 58.3 per cent, level with Dhoni for the best win percentage among captains in IPL history.

The achievement further strengthens Iyer’s reputation as one of the most effective leaders of the modern IPL era, particularly given the contrasting squads and transitions he has managed across franchises.

Punjab’s campaign this season has mirrored that inconsistency. The team began IPL 2026 in stunning fashion, putting together a seven-match unbeaten run that included six wins and a washed-out fixture. However, momentum slipped dramatically midway through the season, with five consecutive defeats leaving their playoff hopes hanging in the balance.

Shreyas Iyer continues building strong IPL legacy

Even so, the occasion offered Iyer another reminder of how quickly his leadership journey has evolved in the IPL. From rebuilding Delhi Capitals into contenders to restoring Kolkata’s title-winning pedigree and now attempting to revive PBKS’ fortunes, the Mumbai batter continues to carve out a distinct legacy as one of the league’s standout captains.

MS Dhoni still leads all-time IPL captaincy list

At the top of the all-time list remains Dhoni, who has captained in 235 IPL matches for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant between 2008 and 2025.

(With IANS Inputs)