India cricketer Shreyas Iyer, who is spending his time indoors due to the coronavirus lockdown, sharpened his reflexes with the help of his family members on Sunday.

In a clip shared by the cricketer on his Instagram account, he is catching clothes to the remote of the TV. These objects are thrown by his family members, who intend to catch him unawares.

He also dives on the ground to hold on to an egg and also stopped chairs that were coming at him. Iyer is surely coming up with quirky ways to keep himself fit at home.

Iyer does a good job of managing to hold on to most of the objects hurled at him. ‘Fielding practice is everywhere you look’ the 25-year-old captioned his video.

View this post on Instagram Fielding practice is everywhere you look 😏 A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) on May 3, 2020 at 12:30am PDT

Iyer, who is the skipper of Delhi Capitals, was supposed to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has now been postponed indefinitely in the wake of the pandemic that has brought most sporting events to a halt.

During the lockdown, most cricketers are chatting with fans and fellow cricketers to keep themselves busy. Some cricketers have also made generous financial donations towards the coronavirus relief fund.