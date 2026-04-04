Shreyas Iyer in trouble: Punjab Kings captain fined again for slow over-rate in IPL 2026

Shreyas Iyer has been fined for Punjab Kings' second slow over-rate offence in IPL 2026 following their victory over Chennai Super Kings.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has landed in trouble with the BCCI once again after his team was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during their win over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Friday night.

PBKS delivered a strong all-round performance to comfortably chase down 210 and register a clinical victory, leaving CSK with yet another defeat this season.

However, the win came with a financial penalty for Iyer. As it was Punjab Kings’ second slow over-rate offence of the season, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakh, while the rest of the playing XI and the Impact Player were fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fees, whichever was lower.

The IPL statement read: “Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No.7 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. As this was his team’s second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.”

Aakash Chopra questions big call

“How did the only bowler who didn’t concede a single boundary not finish his quota of overs? The only spinner. The man is Yuzi Chahal. Yes, Dube was there. But didn’t (Ravindra) Jadeja dismiss him in Guwahati? 17 overs of pace meant one extra fielder inside the circle for the last 2 overs,” Chopra posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Iyer credits openers for strong start

Despite the fine, Iyer was pleased with his team’s performance and gave credit to the openers for setting up the chase.

“The way we started today, I think that was an exceptional start for us. Priyansh and Prab doing the job at the start and then setting the bench for us going inside. And I personally feel that the way they’ve been batting over the years now, it’s phenomenal to see them giving us that start, and it stabilises the rhythm for us,” Iyer said after the match.