Indian top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer walked off the field after picking up a shoulder injury during the 1st ODI at Pune. Iyer – who scored six off nine balls – picked it up on his left shoulder while fielding during England innings. The incident took place in the eighth over of the match off the bowling of Shardul Thakur while Iyer was trying to save a boundary. Once Iyer left the field, Shubman Gill came in to take his place.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma has also not taken the field after he picked up an elbow injury from a bouncer from Mark Wood.

Earlier on Monday, English county Lancashire announced the overseas signing of Iyer for the 2021 Royal London Cup.

The Delhi Capitals skipper will arrive at Old Trafford on July 15 ahead of the start of the 50-over tournament and will remain with the Red Rose for the duration of the month-long group stage.

The top-order batsman is regarded as one of the most attacking and fluent stroke players in the Indian ranks and has played in 21 ODIs and 29 T20 Internationals for his country.

About the signing, Shreyas said: “Lancashire is a legendary name in English Cricket with a long-standing association with Indian Cricket. I am extremely humbled and honoured to carry the legacy forward of greats like Farokh Engineer, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman at Lancashire. Old Trafford is a world-class international stadium and I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and the supporters of the club.”

26-year-old Shreyas is a star name of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and captained Delhi Capitals to the final last year crashing 519 runs — the fourth highest in the tournament — at a strike rate of 123. Following the conclusion of the last IPL, Shreyas played in all three matches of India’s 2-1 ODI series victory in Australia and is currently part of the ongoing series against England.

(With agency inputs)