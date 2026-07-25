Shreyas Iyer is a bowler’s captain? Yash Thakur’s huge praise for India skipper

New Delhi: Every captain has a different way of leading a team, but for young fast bowler Yash Thakur, playing under Shreyas Iyer has made a strong impression. The pacer believes Iyer’s calm approach and the trust he places in his bowlers have helped him settle quickly into international cricket.

Thakur, who is part of India’s squad for the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe, also said his previous experience of playing under Iyer in the IPL has made it easier to understand the captain’s style and expectations.

Yash Thakur praises Shreyas Iyer’s understanding of bowlers

Having already shared a dressing room with Iyer during the IPL, Thakur said the India captain knows exactly how to use his bowlers in different phases of a T20 match.

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“Captain Shreyas Iyer knows my strengths well. He understands which phases of the game I am most effective in, whether it’s the powerplay, the middle overs, or the death. He knows where I can contribute the most to help the team win.”

The right-arm pacer added that this understanding has carried over from franchise cricket to the Indian team.

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IPL experience helped build a strong bond

Thakur believes the conversations and planning sessions he had with Iyer during the IPL have helped build a strong relationship, making his transition to the national team much smoother.

“That mutual understanding developed during the IPL when I spent time with him and discussed plans. I feel very fortunate because I have played under Shreyas bhai in the IPL, and now I will be playing under his captaincy in the Indian team as well. That continuity helps build a great bond.”

‘His trust gives bowlers confidence’: Thakur

According to Thakur, one of Iyer’s biggest strengths as captain is the confidence he gives to his bowlers.

The young pacer said that when a captain backs his players, it allows them to express themselves freely on the field.

“When your captain trusts your abilities, it gives you a lot of confidence on the field.”

Iyer stays calm even under pressure

Thakur also spoke about Iyer’s calm personality, saying the skipper never lets pressure affect his decision-making, regardless of the match situation.

“In my view, he is extremely calm. Whether we are giving away runs, bowling well, or having an off day with the ball, he never loses his composure. He stays calm even in high-pressure situations.”

The pacer believes that this composed approach creates a positive atmosphere in the dressing room and allows players to perform without fear.

‘He is a bowler’s captain’: Thakur

One quality that impressed Thakur the most is Iyer’s willingness to listen to his bowlers before making tactical decisions.

Instead of telling bowlers exactly what to do, the India captain first asks about their plans and then shares his own thoughts.

“He always comes directly to the bowlers and asks, ‘What is your plan? What do you think is the best option here?’ He doesn’t impose his ideas. He listens first and then gives his input. That makes a huge difference. I would describe him as a bowler’s captain, he trusts his bowlers completely and gives them the freedom to execute their plans.”