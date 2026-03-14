‘Shreyas Iyer is underrated captain…’: Former India legend questions KKR for letting IPL-winning skipper go

Former India captain Anil Kumble has called Shreyas Iyer an underrated IPL captain and questioned Kolkata Knight Riders for letting their title-winning leader go.

Shreyas Iyer

Former India captain and legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble has praised Shreyas Iyer, saying he is an underrated but exceptional leader in the IPL. Kumble feels Iyer’s captaincy skills are often overlooked even though he keeps delivering strong results.

Kumble pointed out how tough it is for any captain to succeed with different teams in the high-pressure IPL environment. Changing franchises means dealing with new management, team culture, and expectations.

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Shreyas Iyer’s impressive record as captain

Kumble highlighted Iyer’s success with Punjab Kings after leaving Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Shreyas Iyer is certainly an underrated skipper. It is not easy to win a trophy with one franchise and then go to another. There is a different management, atmosphere and a team. The pressure is also different. The new franchise he joined had not played in the final in the last 10 years and in just his first season with the Punjab Kings, he took them to the final,” Kumble told JioStar while discussing Iyer’s impact at the Punjab Kings.

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Kumble was impressed not just by Iyer’s tactics, but by how he led from the front: “I was not just impressed by his captaincy, but the way he led the team from the front. There are some players who have to prove themselves every time. Shreyas is like that. Even after performing, questions still come up. I think he is underrated, but is an exceptional leader.”

Kumble questions KKR’s retention decisions

Kumble also criticized Kolkata Knight Riders for releasing key players after their IPL title win two years ago.

“Two years ago, KKR won the IPL and lifted their third trophy. Two important cogs in that wheel were Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt. Both played crucial roles in helping them win. But KKR let both of them go. There is no consistency from them in terms of player retention,” Kumble remarked.

“KKR took the wrong decision by letting Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt leave. That has left them without an IPL-winning Captain. Yes, Ajinkya Rahane is an experienced campaigner. He has led Mumbai in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. But he has not lifted the IPL title as Captain. Having a skipper who has won the trophy gives you an advantage.”

Final thoughts from Kumble

Kumble ended by stressing the importance of keeping core players for long-term success: “KKR let go of that advantage. They need to learn how to keep hold of their key players. Otherwise, they will keep struggling and cannot be considered favourites to win the trophy,” he concluded.

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