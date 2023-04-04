Shreyas Iyer Officially Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 And WTC Final, Set To Undergo Surgery

Shreyas Iyer has been officially ruled out of the IPL 2023 and WTC final as he will be undergoing back surgery

New Delhi: In what comes as a big blow, Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the IPL and the following WTC final. Iyer was ruled out of the ODI series against Australia after his back injury resurfaced in the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The Kolkata Knight Riders were optimistic that Iyer will return to the team in the second half of the tournament but the batter now has officially been ruled out of the tournament as he will be undergoing back surgery.

Shreyas Iyer Set To Undergo Back Surgery

It is reported that Shreyas Iyer will fly overseas for his lower-back surgery and will be out for three months before he can return to training. In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders named Nitish Rana as their skipper for IPL 2023. Rana's captaincy stint didn't start on a positive note as the team suffered a defeat against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in their first match of the IPL 2023.

India To Face Australia In The WTC Final

Meanwhile, India defeated Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar trophy to book a berth in the WTC final. The two teams will clash in the WTC final at the Oval on June 7. India is the only team to play two consecutive WTC finals. The Rohit Sharma-led side, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, reached the final of the WTC 2022 but lost to New Zealand.