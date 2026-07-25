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Shreyas Iyer one toss away from BREAKING Wally Hammond’s 88-year-old record

India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss in all 8 international matches as captain so far. He now has the chance to break an 88-year-old record.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 25, 2026, 12:18 PM IST

Published On Jul 25, 2026, 12:18 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 25, 2026, 12:18 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

New Delhi: Team India will have a chance to wrap up the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe when the two sides meet in the second match at the Harare Sports Club. A victory would not only give India an unassailable lead in the series but could also help captain Shreyas Iyer achieve a rare milestone that no skipper in international cricket has managed before.

Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy journey so far

Shreyas Iyer was handed over the captaincy of India’s T20I side after impressing as a leader in the IPL. But his international captaincy couldn’t have started any worse.

India had a poor time in the tours of Ireland and England where they failed to win a T20I series under his captaincy. That run finally came to an end in the opening T20I against Zimbabwe, where India produced a dominant all-round performance to register their first victory under Iyer’s captaincy.

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Now, the Indian skipper has the opportunity to lead the team to his first T20I series win as captain.

Also Read: Sunil Joshi praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive fifty, reveals BCCI’s future plan

A unique record is within Shreyas Iyer’s reach

While Iyer is looking for another win on the field, he has also enjoyed extraordinary luck at the toss.

The India captain has won the toss in each of his first eight international matches as captain, making him the first skipper in men’s T20Is to achieve that feat.

Before Iyer, Bahamas captain Gregory Taylor held the record for winning the first seven tosses of his T20I captaincy career.

Chance to break an 88-year-old international record

Iyer is also on the verge of creating history across all formats of international cricket.

Only one captain before him had won the toss in each of his first eight international matches as captain. England’s Wally Hammond achieved the feat during his captaincy career in 1938.

If Iyer wins the toss in the second T20I against Zimbabwe, he will become the first captain in international cricket history to win the toss in each of his first nine matches as captain, breaking a record that has stood for 88 years.

India dominated the opening T20I

India made a strong start to the series by restricting Zimbabwe to 125/7 in the first T20I.

The bowlers set up the victory with a disciplined performance before teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight with a stunning 19-ball half-century. His fearless innings made him the youngest player from India to score an international fifty and helped India chase down the target inside 14 overs.

With confidence high after the opening win, India will now look to finish the job in Harare, while Shreyas Iyer has the chance to add a remarkable personal milestone to an important team victory.

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Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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