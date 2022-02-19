Kolkata: With the series in the pocket, India – who would have made changes for the final T20I versus West India – will now need replacements for Virat Kohli as the ex-India skipper has got a break from cricket from the BCCI. With Kohli set to miss the third and final T20I, it would be interesting who gets an opportunity to fill in the big shoes. There are a number of options, but the more realistic ones would be – Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Shreyas Iyer: The newly-appointed KKR captain would surely relish the chance to play at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This would be his new home during the IPL. He has not got the chance to feature in the first two T20Is and captain Rohit Sharma said Iyer would need to chip in with the ball as well. He would not be new to the No 3 spot as he has done it before for the Delhi Capitals.